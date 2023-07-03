A new horoscope — and a holistic health education video series.
This is a new format horoscope for The Way Forward, creators of The End of Covid, a grassroots project offering diverse viewpoints and education on terrain theory and personal health autonomy.
A pilot-edition horoscope and an unusual holistic education project — free with registration for the first three weeks.
Today I’m testing a new horoscope column for The Way Forward, a national network that unites men and women from all walks of life in pursuit of health, liberty and consciousness through in-person and virtual events. Their current projec…