Good evening,

This presentation looks closely at the chart and is a kind of astrology lesson. Tuesday evening on the eve of the eclipse I will have a spiritually-focused reading for Substack and in-house Planet Waves subscribers. If you value my work and want to support all that Planet Waves does, you’re invited to subscribe to this Substack or make a one-time or ongoing donation to our nonprofit organization, Chiron Return. Thank you for your generosity and your trust. — efc

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On the newest Planet Waves FM, I give additional details and the full story of the United Astrology Conference situation and the fracture in the elite U.S. astrological scene. I also discuss the matter of Steve Forrest aggressively pushing vaccines in 2021 even as the data was coming in confirming that they were dangerous or even deadly. I provide statistics on the program’s page. Tap the image above or the link below.