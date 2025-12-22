Age verification issues on Substack? Please reply or add a comment with your country of residence
We are working on this issue and will be distributing all free Substack content to the Planet Waves website. Paid content is already there. YouTube and SS video will also be distributed to Odysee.
Good afternoon,
I’ve received a couple of reports of people not being able to access free materials sent via the Planet Waves Substack due to age restrictions. First a practical matter, then a short editorial.
Would you please check in by responding to this email or adding a comment …