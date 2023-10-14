Ahead of the Libra eclipse
Here is a selection of recent Planet Waves publications inviting you to explore the final frontier of the digital age: yourself.
Good morning,
It is fair to say that my Planet Waves writing these days has become a guide to the inner quest in a time when everything has been projected outside of natural consciousness. In the digital world, our inner senses are externalized, until we claim them back. The writing below emerges from a place of feeling, sensory reception and emotionally…