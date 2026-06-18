Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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Eric Francis Coppolino
2h

READER COMMENT VIA EMAIL -- --

I don't do forms on the web so sending this via email.

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Eyes tiring but much info filed into beautiful brain storage boxes I am a bit smarter now. I am sure your work is appreciated by many.

One comment I did not agree with -- mostly because there was no "many" attached to the sentence and absolutes are very dangerous things. Not everyone needs rage to feel they exist, some of us manage just fine without it.

I did watch the Fauci Seaspan roundtable video years ago -- the one talking about needing to make flu shots "sexy". It definitely changed my outlook.

I will say that it seems like I have used this Chiron passage (12th house) as a long look back in time and discovered many "truths" that I was not willing to face as well as cementing some long held beliefs with real world events. This has been especially notable these last few days (for me).

However the planets align -- there is always a possibility to learn. Sometimes those lessons are hard ones.

Thank you for the article.

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Diana's avatar
Diana
9h

Thank you, Eric! This is an excellent article. I love how you always articulate what is nebulous in my psyche. The digital environment you talk about has, in my opinion, consumed the souls of most of the population. Like David Bowie said, AI is an “alien” intelligence, and it’s been allowed to eliminate our individuality. I also notice a connection to time: I must actually take time to think, feel, read, create, exercise, eat, etc., etc. That is the whole purpose of being in a body - to experience. It seems to me every time I focus inward on understanding the aether, something or someone interrupts that process. The AI alien cannot allow us to remember who we are. If we take the time to disconnect, then AI isn’t fed its usual stolen energy from us. That’s what the “dearth” you described feels like to me.

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