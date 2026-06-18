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In another time’s forgotten place…children weaving together the integrity of the masculine and the feminine, Beltane 2008 at the Larsen Farm (the Center for Symbolic Studies) near New Paltz, N.Y. Photo by Eric Francis.

Part One of ‘The Return’, Covering Chiron in Taurus

Dear Friend and Reader:

Friday, Chiron makes its ingress into Taurus, which last happened in 1976. Over a duration of nine months, Chiron will work its way into an eight-year stay in the earth-sign of the bull, the dairy cow and the sensualist. For agrarian people, the cow is the dividing line between eating and starvation. That is why it is sacred in Indian lore.

This is the last of a long sequence of outer planet sign changes that have come along with the highly unusual conditions of the past three years.

Before we get to Chiron in Taurus, let’s look back on nearly a decade of Chiron in Aries — an era that has not gone so well for anyone but billionaires. To understand the rolling disaster of Chiron in Aries, it’s necessary to investigate back to mid-2015, three years before Chiron in Aries began. There, we may find the deeper culprit for the condition the world is in today: Uranus conjunct Eris in Aries, one morning descending on a “golden escalator” in a New York skyscraper.

Symbols Stand for Something Else

Always remember: astrological symbols represent things in the world. They indicate timing factors, cycles and themes and, in my view, do not cause anything. So let’s see if we can find what represents what is happening now.

Mental and emotional chaos, bizarre weather patterns, the explosion of (awareness of) microplastics, hormone disruptors, many people having neither sex nor relationships nor children nor any interest in the above, school kids who cannot read, spell or count, a generation of kids addicted to the hyperstimulation of their tablets and endless streams of A.I. slop videos, with many of them unable to focus for three consecutive minutes much less solve basic problems. Six-seven! Teachers are exhausted and quitting in droves.

Today, nearly all children live in a panopticon — a surveillance prison — with cameras and microphones pointed at them at any time, and potentially, all the time. Under these conditions, there is no way for them to develop an interior private self; therefore no way to develop an inner conscience, and correspondingly, no means to participate in a group or collective.

Okay, and then what? Clavicular, the number one looksmaxxer, by Cassidy Araiza/NYT.

From Looksmaxxers to Flat Earthers

Today, beyond the normal insanity of the Western world, its financiers and its MadMen, we live in a world obsessed with ego. Our society is oozing with looksmaxxers, Chads, gigachads, hanging chads, dimple chads, Stacys, gigastacys, mewers, influencers, bone smashers, moggers, furries, gooners, sissies, incels, femcels, radfem Jesusfreaks, flat-Earthers, redpillers, blackpillers, MAGAs, MAHAs, and Trumpists. Oh, and TERFs.

I was appalled at seeing a top astrology podcaster putting on makeup while giving what passed for a reading: the Future is Allegedly Female.

There are the A.I. psychotics, techno-psychonauts, spiralists, preppers, and yes, a legion of OnlyFans girls sufficient to populate a city — all mashed up, entwined and entangled in disembodied dysmorphia and every shade of digital genderless dysphoria. Yes, we are living through an era of young people turning themselves into porno and/or lopping off their dicks, balls and/or tits and calling it liberation.

Then there was/is the ongoing Ukrainian drone war and the annihilation of Gaza (a genocide which we no longer hear about), and the asinine Battle of Hormuz that is supposed to end Friday.

As Perry Farrell said two generations ago, nothing’s shocking.

But it should be.

Aah, how I long wistfully for the Mormons to come a-knocking…or to ask the Jehovah’s Witnesses at my door if getting along with animals in paradise means we’ll all be vegetarian. Heck. I’ll settle for a Moonie trying to sell me a flower.

I pine for the quaint days of Birthers, Truthers, and garden-variety Karens.

Get me the manager! I have a complaint!

How the ever-loving fuck did we get here?

Psychedelic Eric McLuhan, New York City 2017. Photo by Eric Francis.

The Body Everywhere is Assaulted…

I’ll tell you. In 2016, before any of this was much of a thing, I first quoted Eric McLuhan, son of Marshall and my personal media studies professor:

“The body is everywhere assaulted by all of our new media, a state which has resulted in deep disorientation of intellect and destabilization of culture throughout the world. In the age of disembodied communication, the meaning and significance and experience of the body is utterly transformed and distorted.”

What did he mean? All of that insanity described above is what he meant. His father, Marshall, compared the computer environment to being on LSD: a dissociative state that has now seized all of society. But this is not exactly a pleasant trip.

If you think this situation doesn’t affect grandmas and grandpas, think again. We’re all drowning or treading water in the same digital ocean. We have all been soaked. The problem is, most people don’t know what water is. Most people fell for the “virus” and the “vaccine” and the “mitigation measures” and “social distancing,” and have sought absolutely no technical (or political) understanding of these things.

At the same time, many otherwise not-so-stupid adults and elders are dumping their lives into ChatGPT and calling it the greatest thing since email.

The Women’s March on Washington, Jan. 2017. This was a little ahead of Chiron in Aries. The men were chanting, “Her body, her choice.” Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

A Brief History of Chiron in Aries

It may be that whatever Chiron in Aries represents has been trying to drag us out of this state of persistent psychosis. At its best, Chiron in Aries is about heightened self-awareness. And as this transit has gone on, Aries has become home to Neptune and Borasisi, special agents of fake spirituality, disinformation and self-delusion. (These two will be working together for a few years.)

Chiron in Aries began April 17, 2018, and the nine-month transition into Taurus begins Friday, June 19. That time span includes most of the first Trump administration, and most of the lawyer and P.R.-driven #metoo black op that ripped society and many relationships apart. It set the tone for a no-proof standard in society that was cloned into the 2020 “pandemic” crisis.

This decade includes a behind-scenes crash of world financial markets that never made the news. It is likely that you’re reading about it here for the first time: the use of “unconventional monetary policy measures” to “insulate the real economy from further deterioration in financial conditions,” in the words of a Bank of International Settlements (BIS) report from August 2019. BIS is the bank of all banks.

That report described superbanks that utilize BIS running out of money in a situation far worse than 2008, and orders of magnitude more catastrophic than the Enron disaster of 2001. But similar. To see that up close, read the special timeline written by Fabio Vighi, an economics professor in Italy.

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Of all the absurd “mitigation measures,” one-way supermarket aisles takes first prize. Anyone who believed such a thing was helpful should be placed in the stocks for a few days. This is from Adams Fairacre Market, 2020. Photo by Eric Francis.

The Great Reset Begins

To conceal and justify this multi-trillion dollar use of “unconventional monetary policy measures” (meaning a huge bailout), a global lockdown and planetary re-fi were initiated in early 2020, based on a series of rehearsals, drills and policies conducted or adopted in 2019 (all documented in my chronology of that era).

This was the start of “the great reset” and what is now called Agenda 2030. Flash your QR to get on campus. Show us your vax card or you can’t eat dinner. If you’re not injected, you and/or your kids can’t come to Christmas dinner. Don’t kill grandma! I love finding those old stickers of feet glued to the floor every now and then. It’s like finding an arrowhead in the woods.

By April 2020, 4.4 billion people — more than half the planet’s population — were locked out of jobs, campuses and schools on the bizarre threat of a claimed virus not-widely-called MN908947 that existed (and exists) only in computer code. It is a digital figment, an “in silico” sequence never shown to match a virus, come from a virus, be contagious or cause disease.

Broadway theaters were locked down for the first time in history; the entire industry went dark. For reference, the N.Y.C. “Rialto” and all of its shows even remained open throughout the allegedly megadeath-dealing 1917-1918 “influenza” outbreak that my godmother Aunt Josie, born 1904, never once mentioned in all of our conversations.

Hear me now: during calendar year 1918, at the peak of the last allegedly great global pandemic, 135 new productions opened on Broadway.

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Vaccine injuries and deaths in 2021 alone surpassed all 30 previous years combined. There are about 40,000 “covid” “vaccine” deaths admitted by CDC, estimated to be 1/100 of the real number based on CDC’s own statistical modeling. Source: VAERS .

mRNA Death Toll of Four Million

The 2020 lockdowns, lockouts and no-fun mandates were followed by a forced injection campaign that — as announced by Anthony Fauci himself on C-Span in October 2019 — rolled out a gene-altering technology (the mRNA shot) because market saturation for the ordinary flu shot was a pathetic 23%.

As of today, I estimate the death toll of the Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen shots at about four million souls — deaths not from “covid” but from the shots forced on people allegedly to prevent it. This is based on CDC data and its associated statistical models for vaccine adverse events. Now there is some market saturation.

Once the world had just caught its breath from this nightmare, in November 2022, a company called OpenAI dropped the atomic bomb of computer programs on society, called ChatGPT. The “chat” part really gets me: nice and casual chitchat while it annihilates your mind. Falsely called “artificial intelligence,” this brain-rotting technology has, in less than four years, soaked its way into every corner of life, affecting every facet of social, creative and economic existence.

Today, as the toxic sludge of the GPT and A.I. environment settles into the minds and bodies of small children who cannot focus long enough to count to 10, the financial investment bubble of this technological wonder is estimated at $2.5 trillion. The funny thing about this business is that each new subscription adds additional losses to the A.I. provider’s balance sheet.

I’ve listened to approximately 1,000 YouTube presentations on various facets of A.I. over the past year (and read many articles). One thousand is a statistical estimate at the rate of several a day since last July (and I’ve read a good few articles).

There are so many technical and economic problems it would take a special Book of Lists just to name them all. But the biggest and most devastating of them is the impact on the minds of children. This is the Love Canal disaster of our era, in the form of brain damage inflicted directly on kids.

Me with Andrew McLuhan, frame right, and Amy Goodman, in NYC, with other Pacifica Radio and KPFA-Berkeley supporters in 2017. In my view, Pacifica Network’s non-coverage of “covid” was reprehensible. My own affiliate, Planet Waves FM, did all the real work.

Could This all Be About Chiron in Aries?

I don’t think so. The themes don’t match.

There is order and reason to Chiron’s action, unusual though it may be. Chiron is never an agent of chaos. One way or another, Chiron serves the purpose of healing (and not through random or systemized destruction). But the same entry through which healing may come, if left untended, can also provide a point of ingress for much shadow and darkness. This is the emphasis of the wound and not the healing or integration process for which we depend on Chiron.

Chiron does its best to foster a conscious response to life situations: that is, awareness. But even Chiron has its limits. Awareness is always a choice. Close your eyes and suddenly you’re in the dark. The action of Chiron through Aries has served well those who have kept their humanity intact during this unbelievably chaotic and decadent time.

Behind the scenes of the still-unfolding disaster of our era is a mighty quest for self-actualization. These words are not often used in our time, but I’m here to summon the idea of the actualization of self.

You have to be awake to notice the calling. This is like waking up inside of a dream. But the dream is digitally and electrically induced, and within it, you must become sentient and sustain that awareness long enough to see the distortions, make decisions and learn how to do something difficult: be creative.

The unnamed lead character in my favorite movie, Waking Life, gradually discovers he’s not going to wake up from his supposed dream. You don’t have to be in that situation. But you may be: there are those who have gone so far down the digital spiral, and given themselves up so totally, that the before-world no longer exists.

Many do, in fact, live in a simulacrum (a concept dating to the early 19th century). Think of the world that the digital environment has created as a kind of replica world. Such is described in the astonishing 1989 novel Hyperion by Dan Simmons. Everything looks somewhat the same, but we’re not in the same place. To walk around on Earth these days is to wonder where everyone has gone. You will feel it when you notice the absence of children playing in the streets: the silent summer.

To understand McLuhan media theory, you have to read books, listen to a lot of lectures, and then experiment in real time with the ideas for years. You cannot just mumble “the medium is the message” and call it good. This is my media studies bookshelf.

The Uranus-Eris Conjunctions

Before Chiron in Aries, there were the chaos-churning Uranus-Eris conjunctions of 2016 and 2017, defining an era that spanned from 2015 to 2018, through the “covid” crisis and and whose lingering effects last into the present moment.

The first sign of trouble was June 16, 2015, when Donald Trump descended the “golden escalator” in his little tower and ranted on for 45 minutes about how he wanted to be president.

For we New Yorkers, this seemed like a sick joke. This was the guy who could lose money running a casino. He then made a name for himself as a “reality” TV star and then as a mawkish activist claiming Barack Obama was born in Kenya. Yes, recall that Trump rose to political power on one lie.

Others claimed that Hawaii, where Obama was really born, was not a state in his birth year of 1961 (it became the 50th state in 1959). And if he didn’t go to Columbia, why did my friend Mike Ackerman see him studying in the library all the time?

The birther bullshit was in the years before the Uranus-Eris conjunction, leading into the conjunction. Of all events of our era, that was the Big One, though the astrology pre-”pandemic” stacks up, including the Saturn-Pluto conjunction in Capricorn. Uranus-Eris describes the digital catastrophe that we are living through today.

What everything I’ve described in this article has in common is that one thing: it’s a digital effect. It’s about the body and therefore self-concept and relationships and the Earth assaulted by all of our new media, a state which has resulted in deep disorientation of intellect and destabilization of culture throughout the world.

A tsunami of dearth. An earthquake of the irrelevant. The rapid evaporation of basic, sensory intelligence.

WWJ, the world’s first licensed commercial station, part of the Scripps News Service. Fred Lathrop mans the operator’s desk circa 1922, while Eris was still in (very late) Pisces. Photo from the Detroit News archives.

Eris in Aries: A Century of Electrical Mass Communication

Eris in Aries spans from the dawn of the commercial radio era (the mid-1920s) to the current era of the GPT and hallucinating tokenized rehashed A.I. slop that passes for writing. Radio alone unraveled the inwardly-grounding effects of four centuries of literacy almost overnight. The world went from a place of developing individuation and inner awareness (an effect of the book) to electrical tribes. All ideation from the 20th century was fed and driven by this tribal nature and its various crises.

As slow-moving planets make conjunctions to Eris, this is accelerated; early on, in about 1929, Uranus formed a conjunction to Eris (right on the Aries Point, or what I now call the Radio Point) and this process accelerated. Electric light, telephone, cinema and phonographs and many other technologies already underway were insinuated or forced into every corner of people’s lives, their relationships and their consciousness.

This same century (since the mid-1920s) has brought another kind of Uranus-Eris mayhem of self and sex: hormone pollution.

By one Uranus cycle later, in 2016, Uranus again formed a series of conjunctions to Eris. This tells you how Trump (whoever or whatever he was at the time) took over the world from his Twitter account and stormed into office on a campaign of rage, bigotry and hatred. This was not about him; it was about the body politic weakened by being electrified out of individuation and into false tribalism.

Examining the “escalator chart” (that of his candidacy announcement), it is my assessment that his prank campaign was captured and co-opted by greater forces who realized he would be a useful idiot to have in power.

The Trump campaign was the ultimate example of rage-bait. People these days need rage to feel like they exist, and he gave them that. The interests that support him and put him into office capitalized on people whose inner awareness had been mangled and gutted by over-exposure to the digital environment; whose minds had been turned to a smoothie.

The past two years of Chiron conjunct Eris have represented a mighty struggle in many people to re-establish an inner connection. Chiron has done a fantastic job of showing us the problem: the situation of what has become of self.

Beltane 2008 at the Larsen Farm. Photo by Eric Francis.

Chiron in Taurus: The Wisdom of the Body

Friday, we begin the era of Chiron in Taurus. End to end, this spans through May 5, 2034, about eight years (2,877 days from the first ingress into Taurus to the last egress out of Taurus).

Early in this phase — 2027 and 2028 — is the Chiron return of its own discovery. So we are going to get a lot of Chiron, speaking its native language, and also a change in the temperature of consciousness. For those who are aware, Chiron offers a kind of multidimensional signal that connects the cosmos to the Earth and the Earth to the self.

In essence, this transit will be about re-claiming the wisdom of the body and the senses. I will write that essay with the monthly horoscope next week. But let’s put a pin in the map. Taurus is physical, sensory, feminine, emotionally intelligent and lusty. For those of you who think sex is over, it’s a matter of use it or lose it.

Notably, of all the slow-moving planets to change signs recently — Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, Pluto and others — Chiron entering Taurus is the only one entering a feminine sign. And that feminine sign is Venus-associated. This is a case of a little being a lot (often true of Chiron).

Chiron is a catalyst. Like Pholus, it can act as a small cause with a big effect, though usually it will act first through raising your awareness or calling your attention to a situation.

Do you hear? Do you respond? Are you noticing your environment, and especially how you feel?

The choice is always yours.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —