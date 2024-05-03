And the whole wide world is watchin'
NY State Troopers, Sheriff's Emergency Response Team, called onto the SUNY New Paltz by Pres. Wheeler; peaceful pro-Palestine encampment of 133 students, faculty and community members arrested.
Oh, the time will come up
When the winds will stop
And the breeze will cease to be breathin'
Like the stillness in the wind
Before the hurricane begins
The hour that the ship comes in
—Dylan
Photos by Eric Francis and Joaquin Broughton
Text by Eric Francis. For prior article, see AMERICAN SPRING.
THERE ARE TWO THEORIES of what a protest is …