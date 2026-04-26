Another Trump incident involving firearms — Uranus enters Gemini — never a dull moment.
READING WITH VIDEO — This time at the White House Correspondents Dinner, last disrupted by Steve Colbert twenty years ago. Astrology reading on YouTube, which teaches how to read the chart as well.
Good Morning
I was innocently up at 5 am looking into the matter of the “missing scientists” when I made the terrible mistake of clicking on the New York Times home page, my sole source of doom scrolling. And…what did we see but another Trump incident involving guns. Where is Wayne LaPierre when you need him?
This incident happened MINUTES before Uranus …