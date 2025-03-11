Are you tracking the AI issue?
If you read articles about AI regularly, such as related to news, business or technology, please get in contact. You can be one of my "news readers."
This is cross-posted from Chiron Return; sorry for any duplicated mailings.
Good afternoon —
You may be someone who takes a serious interest in the AI issue, and if so please get in touch. I’m looking for people who actually read articles on the topic, whether they’re about business, politics, or technology.
My intention is to create a log of articles in …