Astrology readings like none before: Somewhere In Between from Planet Waves
Somewhere In Between is ready. These are not your average readings — impassioned, positive, motivational — and based on prior three years of annual readings warming up Pluto in Aquarius.
Dear Friend and Reader:
Good afternoon from New York.
FOR MORE THAN two months running, I’ve devoted my daily life to the Somewhere In Between readings [read excerpts]. I’ve done the annual reading project 25 times before — every single year since 1999 — and I’ve never put this much thought, creativity or passion …