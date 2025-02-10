Better Than Therapy: Planet Waves Astrology Pass.
Astrology the way I do it is finding its moment: we need spiritually-centered guidance more than ever right now. Astrology based on human experience and ideas to get us out of the digital maze.
"As a practicing intuitive astrologer myself, I appreciate the background and experience of someone such as yourself, that goes into these high-quality readings."— R. Jungman
"I can confidently say that I resonate deeply and find myself seen and understood in a new way. I truly appreciate and value the excellent work and beautifully crafted content."— N.…