Book of Blue | Bare Essence About the cultivation of erotic empathy, self-awareness, and engaging constructively with shame, projection and vanity. Photos and essay by Eric Francis. Eric Francis CoppolinoJan 29, 2025∙ Paid2619ShareThresholder, 2009. Photo by Book of Blue. Fae, thank you for being the woman who revealed to me that it’s OK not to fuck women. That I am whole and that I am complete. Thank you for demonstrating how to accept and receive myself. and xo dani. Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Eric Francis Coppolino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext