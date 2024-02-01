Breaking Consensus: First Real-time Test of Pluto in Aquarius is Coming Soon
Aquarius is associated with groups, tribes and pattern formation. It's also related to electricity and the internet environment. They are part of the same thing. This article is open to all readers.
We sometimes wonder what this whole digital thing is about. Eric McLuhan got it right when he said to consider the “deep disorientation of intellect and destabilization of culture throughout the world,” an effect of what electrical devices to do body-consciousness.