Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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laura willow's avatar
laura willow
6d

Eric deserves this recognition for his work as does his "staff". He has dedicated his work to objective reporting, especially during his reporting during the 2020 "situation". His podcasts on McCluen's work should notbe overlooked. Good work that deserves recognition.

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Gary P Caton's avatar
Gary P Caton
6d

"the UAC board of directors voted unanimously to not have a bunch of “woke-ass jive” be the only viewpoint presented from the podium" -LMAO -if only!!!

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