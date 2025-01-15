Can a Felon and a Hillbilly Fix This Mess?
Live pre-inauguration live edition of Planet Waves TV commemorating the arrival of Donald Trump and J. D. Vance to Washington — Sunday at 7 pm EDT. Special guests Daniel Giamario and Jeffrey Strahl.
Daniel Giamario and Jeffrey Strahl will be my guests Sunday at 7 pm EST on a special live edition of Planet Waves TV. We’ll be considering the rising tide of Total Digital Conditions (Web 3.0, blockchain, digital ID, the 4th Industrial Revolution, etc.).
We will be discussing who the producers and the stage managers ar…