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RUMORS ARE FLYING

"Hi Eric, I just 'discovered' you a few days ago. I bought the 3-reading bundle for 2026, Sag sun, Taurus moon, Pisces rising, and was blown away especially by the Sag inner peace. I felt so deeply seen, which is very rare. I know I need to write and will soon dive in. Took a couple of years to heal and understand the past. Thank you for what you do and how you do it, so therapeutic!” — Susan Blais (She is referering to Inner Light - Inner Peace, still fresh as summer rain)

"You've been doing great astrology work for a long time, stuff I can't find anywhere else, so I wanted to be sure I could contribute financially to your efforts. Keep it up!" — Bryan Winchell

“You cannot get gluten-free sweet potato French fries like this anywhere else and I love that you make all of your own salad dressings and don’t use ANY soybean oil. Your dining room staff is so friendly and the vibes of your restaurant are fantastic.” —HappyYelper1959

"I support your work because you have so many historical references to astrology, and what you say resonates with me so deeply; intellectually and cosmologically. You always offer an interesting perspective and see the "bigger picture," and I dig that!" — Debi

"You brilliantly express the dislocation feeling I experience personally and that I see/feel in my clients in my body therapy practice. AI is shifting everything especially our consciousness and what it means to be human. Been following you for quite awhile as an Astrology student for over 55 years! So appreciate your integrity and ability to articulate all the many layers. Thanks for your work!" — Meigra

"Hi Eric. This is Sue Lundgren. We met today at the Truth and Wellness event in Rochester. It was a thrill to see you there and shake your hand. I have so admired your journalistic skill and ethics and integrity - plus your amazing amount of knowledge you share freely. Thank you. I looked for you at the end of the event, but I did not see you. We wanted to invite you to stay over and have" — Sue Lundgren

"I'm happy to be back with you Eric. I support your work because i refuse to play along with the "post truth" movement in any way. You've done a fantastic job through the years of getting to the truth, and I've enjoyed the ride with you. This has provided me an elevated understanding of the world at large and the human condition. Your sister from another mother, Carolyn 2/25/64"

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