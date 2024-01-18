Catching Up on Recent Editions
With apologies, I've been involved in the annual readings and forgot to update the Planet Waves Substack. Here are the past two weeks, which are extended previews from Somewhere In Between.
Greetings!
I am in the second leg of the astrology duathlon, most of the way through your video readings for Somewhere In Between. The written readings are up, and we will have seven of the video readings up by later tonight.
These are selections from the written readings; the first are assorted-theme excerpts, and the second set focuses on Pluto in Aquar…