Charlie Kirk reading — updated charts — going with WSJ time to the second. Classical and modern versions included.
Several astrologers stepped up and worked through the rulerships with me. Thanks for being a sounding board!
These Notes are Evolvoing As I Work Out the Chart
Thank you Val Vandeboncouer for tuning up the time, sourced to the second in The Wall St. Journal. Thank you Colleen Mallette for going over the chart with me house by house. Many readers sent in suggestions and introductions to other astrologers.
Note, I am not going near an un-timed natal chart. If some…