Good evening from New York —

I’ve got some Chiron-Eris information for you.

This post includes reprints of a few articles, a couple of videos, and the e-book that came with The Awakening, called The AWA. Look around page 33 for the discussion of Chiron conjunct Eris.

The AWA is part of The Awakening, my 2025 annual book, where I do a reading of the Chiron…