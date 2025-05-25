Chiron Conjunct Eris Compilation
The first Chiron-Eris conjunction since 1972 happens Monday. This is generational-scale astrology; a before and after moment that we'll be in for approximately one year. Here are a few resources.
Good evening from New York —
I’ve got some Chiron-Eris information for you.
This post includes reprints of a few articles, a couple of videos, and the e-book that came with The Awakening, called The AWA. Look around page 33 for the discussion of Chiron conjunct Eris.
The AWA is part of The Awakening, my 2025 annual book, where I do a reading of the Chiron…