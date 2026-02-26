Chiron Conjunct Eris : The Individual Meets the Tribal. The Holistic Meets the Fragmentary.
Don't miss out. This is worth knowing about: the rare meeting of two distant planets (NOT asteroids), one with a 51-year orbit (Chiron) and the other with an approximately 557-year orbit (Eris).
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We are in the midst of an influential flow of events, astrological and historical, though the pace…