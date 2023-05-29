Our mission covering scientific fraud is not over. But today, we're wrapping up Covid19 News.
Signing off from 1,185 days of publishing Covid19 News, the longest-running publication to come out of the 2020 crisis.
After 1,185 days, Covid19 News has reached the end of its service life. The email shown above (explained later in this article) sums up the whole story: “I am a Stanford postdoc, and you’re a fool.”
Dear Friend and Reader:
This week, Planet Waves and Chiron Return will cease publication of Covid19 News, the longest-sta…