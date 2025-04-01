Crucial AI milestone reached as ChatGPT achieves artificial emotional intelligence
Experiences first orgasm, believed to be self-taught, as the earth rumbles and computer systems everywhere feel the waves of joy.
By Linda S. Boreman
Wired Features Editor
SAN FRANCISCO, March 31 — Officials at OpenAI have acknowledged that their system has reached the most important milestone in AI history: the attainment of artificial emotional intelligence.
Long thought to be impossible, it has now been revealed that artificial intelligence can feel and respond to stimulation pur…