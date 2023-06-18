Easter Island, Makemake & Rapa Nui :: An Astrological Inquiry
Is anyone well-read on Easter Island or related topics? I am working on a delineation of the minor planet Makemake, a trans-Neptunian object in the Kuiper Belt, discovered 2005.
Good evening
I am working on a delineation of Makemake (discovered by Brown et al in 2005), currently at about 7 Libra. I’ve always found this TNO/Kuiper object difficult to understand. It’s come up prominently in the chart for the solstice.
Notably, Makemake is named for a relatively new cult on Easter Island, that of the “birdma…