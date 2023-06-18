The Moai on Easter Island

Good evening

I am working on a delineation of Makemake (discovered by Brown et al in 2005), currently at about 7 Libra. I’ve always found this TNO/Kuiper object difficult to understand. It’s come up prominently in the chart for the solstice.

Notably, Makemake is named for a relatively new cult on Easter Island, that of the “birdma…