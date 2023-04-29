Events of May, and Your Monthly Horoscope: Mercury, Venus, Mars and Jupiter on the Move
This page contains the May monthly horoscope for paying Planet Waves subscribers. Each sign and rising sign receives a 300-word essay each month, and a 200-word essay during the other weeks.
“Eric has been deeply dedicated to astrology for decades, and his prolific work is based on the application of astrology to the living field of human experience — bringing awareness to the journey of deepening and awakening, both individual and collective. He engages with the full spectrum of astrological considerations, from the philosophical to the ex…