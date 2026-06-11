Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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Eric Francis Coppolino
2d

slight correction: this should read as follows:

The first time this turn of phrase whacked me was when someone said it about the shape of our planet. He didn’t really seem so concerned, “Oh these days, you can never be sure. I think I want a Slushie.”

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Diane Coll's avatar
Diane Coll
1d

Those pictures are stunning!

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