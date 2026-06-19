Now underway: Family Constellations — 2026 Midyear Astrology by Eric Francis and many collaborators.

Are you struggling to work out family matters? Healing a relationship with a parent or child? Addressing an addiction or relative with a substance issue? Needing wider context for personal healing?

If so, I have something for you.

Family Constellations is the Planet Waves midyear reading. The astrology interprets the Family Hunger Game pattern on the cardinal cross as a main theme of current astrology; I then personalize for all the signs so you know where to look. To this project, I bring the very best of my talent as a minor planet astrologer: that is where the action is right now.

A Self-Therapy Tool

Therapy is expensive, time consuming and often not reliable. Family Constellations is a self-therapy tool that provides many different resources, spanning from homeopathy to kinship to healing from addiction and prescription medicine.

I introduced the Family Hunger Game two years ago as part of a discussion of the impact of alcoholism on the family structure. It’s about a cluster of minor planets in Capricorn with centaur Pholus at the helm: three generations, small cause, big effect, and the power of addiction to cause multigenerational disruption. In this reading, I pay special attention to the matrilineal line — the line of mothers.

This is where ancient evolutionary history is contained and much trauma is transferred. It’s where the family healing process begins when it is most effective. Sadly, the theme is often that of betrayal.

“Eric has been deeply dedicated to astrology for decades, and his prolific work is based on the application of astrology to the living field of human experience — bringing awareness to the journey of deepening and awakening, both individual and collective.”

— Melanie Reinhart, author of Chiron and the Healing Journey

The Need for More than Astrology

However, this astrology calls for more than reading charts. I’ve invited in many guest presenters to join me, on topics that include the wisdom of the grandmothers and the grandfathers, somatic therapy, homeopathy, A Course in Miracles, kinship and healing sexual abuse. I will most likely be delivering presentations well into July.

Interviews are already being posted; astrology readings will begin to go up today with a general introduction to the Family Hunger Game pattern.

The Matter of ‘Digital Products’

I know you may be sick of “digital products.” But “digital products” usually have two properties. One is that they come in digital form. The other is that they tend to be biased, dishonest, overpriced, dumbed down and designed to hook the algorithm rather than help you.

Family Constellations meets the first qualification but not any of the others. It is based on the very best of what I have learned and delivers the transparency and accessibility that you expect from me and the people I trust.

Family Constellations is included with the Astrology Pass, the Galaxy Pass, or with the upgrade to Substack Founding Member, along with the 2026 annual Inner Light — Inner Peace. It’s a fantastic deal!

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —

To get you started, here is one of the interviews — with somatic therapist Jen Goggin.