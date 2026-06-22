“Eric has been deeply dedicated to astrology for decades, and his prolific work is based on the application of astrology to the living field of human experience — bringing awareness to the journey of deepening and awakening, both individual and collective.”

— Melanie Reinhart, author of Chiron and the Healing Journey

Now underway: Family Constellations — 2026 Midyear Astrology by Eric Francis and many collaborators. Available for immediate access.

Are you struggling to work out family matters? Healing a relationship with a parent or child? Addressing an addiction or relative with a substance issue? Needing wider context for personal healing?

If so, I have something helpful for you.

Family Constellations is the Planet Waves midyear reading. The astrology interprets the Family Hunger Game pattern on the cardinal cross as a main theme of current astrology; I then personalize for all the signs so you know where to look. To this project, I bring the very best of my talent as a minor planet astrologer: that is where the action is right now.

This series is included with the Astrology Pass and the Backstage Pass, with Planet Waves Substack Founding Membership, and as a stand-alone purchase.

Beyond Astrology: A Self-Therapy Tool

Family Constellations is a series of astrology readings — and also a self-therapy tool that provides many different resources, spanning from homeopathy to kinship to healing from addiction and prescription medicine.

This reading called for more than astrology. I have tapped into the talent of the Planet Waves community and other trusted elders.

These include:

— Somatic therapist Jen Goggin on family patterns and the wisdom of the body

— Master homeopath Dana Ullman on the history of homeopathy and healing family issues.

— Men’s advocate (and substance abuse counselor) Paul Elam on the Wisdom of the Grandfathers, on mentorship by grandfathers — and why young men need forms of initiation other than the approval of a woman.

— Josh Davidov on his personal family healing journey…

and coming soon

— Nadine LaLonde on the the Wisdom of the Grandmothers.

— Cathy Skipper on healing via mitochondrial DNA on the maternal side (our one conversation so far changed my life in an hour).

In addition to my astrology presentations, two of which are posted.

If you study or are interested in the minor planets, you will learn about Pholus, Ixion, Quaoar, Cupido, Salacia, and others.

This project started with my discovery that the annual global consumption of wine, beer and liquor could fill the 123 billion gallon Ashokan Reservoir that feeds New York City.

Based on the Family Hunger Game

I introduced the Family Hunger Game two years ago as part of a discussion of the impact of alcoholism on the family structure. It’s about a cluster of minor planets in Capricorn with centaur Pholus at the helm: three generations, small cause, big effect, and the power of addiction to cause multigenerational disruption. In this reading, I pay special attention to healing the matrilineal line — the line of mothers.

This is where ancient evolutionary history is contained and much trauma is transferred. It’s where the family healing process begins when it is most effective. Sadly, the theme is often that of betrayal.

This series is included with the Astrology Pass and the Backstage Pass, with Planet Waves Substack Founding Membership, and as a stand-alone purchase.

This is one of the most frequently read but least commented on Planet Waves articles.