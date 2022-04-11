FDA approves AstroZeneca shot for space aliens
Visitors say there has not been enough testing. And since when do extrabiological life forms stop at official border crossings? Who will check their vaccine card?
WASHINGTON, April 1 (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved The AstroZeneca (AZN) covid shot for all visitors from off-world. While there is no evidence that non-human entities from other star systems or galaxies can contract a covid infection, the FDA said it was its responsibility to sel…