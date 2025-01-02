Previews of The Awakening
Single signs of The Awakening are now available, as well as multi-sign sets, personal charts and Core memberships. This mailing includes free audio and written previews for all 12 signs.
"I’ve been subscribing to Eric and his annual reports for the past 12 years. I have consistently found accurate, informative and provocative information in his annual reports. "
— John Yaschur on a recent Annual Edition
"Eric Francis has done it again! Delivering an intelligent well researched top notch reading. He is among the very best there is and I c…