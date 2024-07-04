Good morning — resend of this week's materials
We published the horoscope and article for the 7/4 edition last night. Here it is in case you missed the mailing — with my reading of the Declaration of Independence.
Good morning from New York.
This is sent via Planet Waves on Substack. We published to all lists last night; those who are in-house Core, Backstage or Galaxy subscribers can find your materials on the My Account tab at Planet Waves. That is subscriber central — for horoscopes, articles and readings.
Meanwhile, anyone with a Substack a…