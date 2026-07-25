Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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Dragon Lover
13h

Mmmm. Love your animal friends, then kill them and eat their carcasses.

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Dragon Lover
9h

Do they kill the kids and eat them too, I wonder?

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