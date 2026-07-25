Ice and Rock Bird Bath. Photo by Eric Francis.

Most counties in New York have heavily commercialized county fairs with steep admission tickets, paid rides, sometimes paid parking, and horrible food. So it’s been refreshing to hang out at the Greene County Youth Faire, focused on kids and taking care of animals. No rides, no admission fees, local food trucks, super chill.

Just in case you want to see real photos of something real, here are a few. These are kids who live in the actual world, with significant responsibility, learning ages-old skills that define humanity after the hunter-gatherer era.

Then there are the critters…I met a lot of cows yesterday, some very fancy chickens, and a whole lot of goats. They’re my favorite…I am a word-champion goat snout squisher and goat nose kisser. I’m planning to go back tonight for evening shots and tomorrow for a kind of goat fashion show. Drop a comment if you’re in the area and want to meet up.

This email will truncate in most programs; tap the headline above to see the full set of about 40 photos.

— Eric Francis Coppolino

local photojournalist