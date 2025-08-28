Happy 70th Birthday A.I.! I've got an astrology reading of your natal chart!
Just what you always wanted! Yes, a reading for the first time the words "artificial intelligence" appeared together — way back in 1955. REGULAR THURSDAY PLANET WAVES MAILINGS COMING SOON.
Good afternoon from upstate New York!
Planet Waves regular Thursday publications will be ready in about two hours. In case you’re curious what the chart for “artificial intelligence” itself would include, I reveal it here. This is about Eris! She tells the story of electrical media…she is running the table on the A.I. issue — including showing up promin…