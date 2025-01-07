Happy Astrologer's Day
I think I may be a day late. So let's make it a whole week of commemoration. In honor of Caspar, Melchior and Balthazar, I propose placing a shrine to the astrologers in every church.
The Three Magi (magicians or sorcerers) who are said to have followed a star to the place of Jesus’ birth were therefore astrologers. Mean old Herod wants them to come back and tell him the location of the child, but they were warned in a dream not to, and they take a different route home. In ho…