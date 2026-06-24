Professional homeopath notices that my astrology readings are based on homeopathy…

Hi Eric,



Thank you for your steady calm presence throughout this reading. I really appreciate the opportunity to partake of your navigational guidance right now.



I was curious to see how the new reading style would turn out, as a Cancer Sun and Rising I have been feeling under pressure to clarify and implement what exactly my tenth house expression should look like and get it out into the world before Jupiter leaves my sign. This reading takes the pressure off feeling I should be wrapping this up by now when so far there is nothing out there in the online world to see.



The stand out line for me: get busy very slowly doing the work to establish yourself and slowly discover who you are through doing the work in some public context.



I actually found myself absorbing the reading as if it were a homeopathic casetaking [this is how homeopaths collect information from their patients, and which I guide my clients and viewers through].

Its interesting about your emphasis on the mitochondrial DNA coming down the matrimonial line. [We will be hearing more about this.]

The writer is also discussing the Family Constellations set of readings

The official family history book I have inherited is very much restricted to what good works they all did based on obituaries and so forth. Since my grandmother died the year before I was born I never had the opportunity to speak with her directly.



It would be wonderful if you could give some pointers on how to tease out the traumas from her chart so I might get a sense of meeting with her that way? [I will propose some methods and approaches as the Family Constellations series develops.]



For example I know that my grandmother’s husband died suddenly supposedly from a heart attack at a young age. There was such a kick of shock of reading the newspaper report that I wondered if he had been murdered! I wanted to let you know that homeopathy has tools to work with shifting ancestors directly. [The rest omitted.]

— Helen Best

UK Licenced Homeopath LicWSH