Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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Jennifer Cobb's avatar
Jennifer Cobb
4h

Mmmmm I love the idea of a homeopathic reading, and as a Cancer Sun and Cancer North Node I too found the subtleties of the reading resonating deeply with me.

Looking forward to more family constellations info, I love the idea of teasing out family history from birth charts.

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