How many chickens killed for a fake virus?
BY JON RAPPOPORT | I've been waiting for a good summary of the "bird flu" situation. Jon just sent out out. It's worse than he's saying here.
Editor’s Note — Jon is right; this is what’s happening. I have been tracking this issue now for five years (yesterday was my anniversary). So I can confirm the reality of what he’s writing here – particularly about the PCR. The question is, why?
Why is this happening? It’s happening as part of a campaign to expand the use of the mRNA technology already …