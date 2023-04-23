If I discovered astrology today, I would probably not be interested. But what exactly is it?
I was barely barely interested in the 1990s, but one writer got my attention. His warm-blooded, intelligent, soulful approach to the work — and his impossible-seeming accuracy — got my attention.
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“I look out across the slumbering sea of humanity and I whisper these words in the night. And I know that I address …