In case you missed it last night, this one is specialIf you love the astrology of world events, have a thing for Saturn, or NASA, and wonder whether Nostradamus had a clue...this post and podcast will make you happy. Cameo by Ani Black. Eric Francis CoppolinoAug 11, 2024∙ Paid351ShareAstrology History: When the 8/11/99 grand cross and total solar eclipse met Nostradamus and a radioactive NASA space probe...Eric Francis Coppolino and Karl Grossman·August 11, 2024Dear Friend and Reader:Listen nowContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Eric Francis Coppolino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext