Inner Light is written. There is a future, and it includes you.I'm beyond thrilled to announce I've completed the 2026 annual Pisces reading tonight; all 12 are written. It's now in the hands of the copy team. Aquarius has been posted. This letter is a diary.Eric Francis CoppolinoJan 12, 2026∙ Paid83ShareAnother test flight, at 30 meters, facing north toward Albany. Look closely and you can see the herd of deer that roam the fields near my home. This is a windy sky. I brought the drone back after only four minutes as I was getting all kinds of warnings on the screen.The Inner Light readings are a survival guide to living under digital conditions. I tap …Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Eric Francis Coppolino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext