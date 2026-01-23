Inner Peace for Capricorn is Ready
This is your audio reading for 2026. Your written reading is also ready. An announcement from direct Planet Waves will come tomorrow.
Attention Capricorn Customers of the 2026 Annual —
your reading is ready and can be found under “Readings” in your My Account feed. To those unfamilar with my work, this is a one hour and 15 minute audio reading that takes a second look at your 2026 solar chart (shown at bottom).
I still have several signs to go, and am taking the slow, steady approach …