Interior Conjunction, then Mercury direct
Mercury retrograde ends with a bang on Aug. 11. This is premium subscriber content. If you appreciate my work and read/listen regularly, please get a paid subscription somewhere. Thank you.
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Greetings from a deliciously dark, rainy day in the Catskills. It’s been a hot, dry summer and the trees and critters need a drink. Tonight at 7:41 pm EDT, Mercury and the Sun align for their interior conjunction, which is the basic meaning of Mercury retrograde. Mor…