Interview with Zane Stein, author of the first book on Chiron
A few months ago, I spoke with Zane Stein, and we talked about the origins of Chiron, early interpretations of the asteroids, and Al H. Morrison, the first advocate for studying Chiron.
Dear Friend and Reader:
This is an interview for those who are interested in Chiron and also in the history of astrology in the mid-/late 20th century. Zane Stein wrote the first book about Chiron, called Essence and Application (the original was self-published in 1986 by Al H. Morrison, who lived from 1916-1995).
Al, without whom we would probably not ha…