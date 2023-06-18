Introducing Astrology Student Union — new from Planet Waves
We have gathered my first series of 12 classes and are now offering those to free registrants during the sunrise phase of the program. New classes, Q&A sessions and chart clinics coming soon.
Introducing all my classes — past and future — in one place.
Everyone teaches, and teaches all the time.
— A Course in Miracles
Dear Friend of Planet Waves:
In honor of today’s Gemini New Moon, we are opening up registration to Astrology Student Union. Register free for the next seven da…