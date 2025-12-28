It's cold out there. We're doing what we can to keep you warm.
As the Big Chill of the internet continues, we at Planet Waves are doing what we can to keep digital space friendly, personal and real. No ad blockers needed here.
Dear Friend of Planet Waves:
Post-Yuletide greetings from backwater New York. I’m taking a moment out of writing Inner Light to write about something that’s been on my mind and maybe on yours too.
As the Big Chill and enshitification of the internet continues, I want to comment on how we at Planet Wave…