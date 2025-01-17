January 9 Planet Waves, open access
I'm interested in hearing from Capricorns & Aquarians, as it's around your birthday time. I am finishing the Capricorn Studio reading this morning and moving onto Aquarius Studio soon. Ideas welcome!
Good morning,
Here is the Jan. 9 horoscope and STARCAST.
You may not be a horoscope reader and if you are, you may notice I’m doing something kinda different with this form of writing. If I may make a suggestion how to use it: print out the entry for your sign, so you have it on paper, in tangible…