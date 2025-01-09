Jimmy Carter and the Crisis of Democracy
Does anyone remember the Trilateral Commission? That's the very incarnation of "one world government," which Pres. Carter brought with him to Washington, D.C. — and it never left.
Dear Friend and Reader:
This has been quite a week for pomp and ritual in Washington, DC. On Monday was broadcast the certification of the Electoral College results, an all-day affair consisting of top congressional officials and Vice President Harris opening envelopes from the fifty states and…