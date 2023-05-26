June Monthly Horoscopes: Mind, Matter & Feeling — Fixed Sign Astrology
This mailing includes the new June monthly horoscopes, a new article, and free access to the May monthly readings.
Note, this letter was just mailed to our paying subscribers via our in-house list. This mailing is via Substack. We have turned on paid subscriptions here; it’s an alternative means of getting my horoscopes and articles. If we see a new subscription come through, we will send you your horoscopes directly. Thank you for your business and your trust.— efc