Just for fun: What if the Moon landing happened? My 2019 article.
Thursday is the 54th anniversary of seeing Neil and Buzz hop around on the Libra Moon. This article considers the question: What if it happened?
Friends, Cousins, Fellow Travelers —
The Moon landing is funny. If you say you think it happened, people yell. If you say you think it didn’t happen, people yell. But none of them were there.
For the 50th anniversary of “one small step for a man,” I wrote an article called What if the Moon Landing Happened? I don’t…