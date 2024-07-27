Just in case the 'your sign is wrong' hoax catches up with you, here are the goods
I worked with several old astrologers to get to the bottom of the 13th sign/your sign is wrong hoax (which are two separate false issues). This article sorts out the whole business.
Good morning from New York
I guess the “your sign is wrong” hoax is going around again — someone just asked me about it. This link contains two articles — my original from 2011 (below), and a new introduction written back in March (above).
There is a lot to the issues raised by these two sham claims attributed…