Light Bridge — Across the Millennium
This is about my book covering the astrology of the late 20th century into the early 21st century, from 1987 through 2011. It's a New Age artifact and a realtime eyewitness chronicle of events.
Good Monday Morning,
Last night’s mailing included a link to something I want to highlight — my 2011 book Light Bridge: The 25-Year Span. The “span” is the distance in time from the Harmonic Convergence on Aug. 16-17, 1987, through the “end of the Mayan calendar” in 2012. These articles are my attempt to describe — in the m…