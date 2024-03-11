Tap the graphic; long download.

Good Monday Morning,

Last night’s mailing included a link to something I want to highlight — my 2011 book Light Bridge: The 25-Year Span. The “span” is the distance in time from the Harmonic Convergence on Aug. 16-17, 1987, through the “end of the Mayan calendar” in 2012. These articles are my attempt to describe — in the m…