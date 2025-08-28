Little Engines Inside the Brain: Sunday is the Platinum Anniversary of A.I.
How we're surrendering our humanity to "artificial intelligence" and how it's being taken from us. A.I. will never be smarter than a dog, or smarter than you.
Dear Friend and Reader:
Sunday is the anniversary of the concept of “artificial intelligence.” Can you guess how long it’s been since this term was used (for the first time ever) in a proposal to the Rockefeller Foundation?
Twenty-five years? Thirty-five?
Maybe 50 years, a product of the groovy, freewheel…