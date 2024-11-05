Live election return coverage starting Tuesday at 8 pm EST
I'll be hosting a Planet Waves TV livecast Tuesday at 8 pm EST. We will announce this a few more times to catch everyone.
Good evening,
I'll be hosting a Planet Waves TV livecast Tuesday at 8 pm EST. There will be lots of live discussion of the astrology I’ve introduced in recent editons of STARCAST. If you want to particpate, please log in on Zoom. We’re planning to take questions via chat on the other platforms.
We’re likely to have the stream in a frame on the Planet Wave…